Dec. 17, 1972—April 16, 2023

Sam Adam Willard, 50, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 16, 2023. On Dec. 17, 1972, he was born in Glens Falls, NY, to Sue (Center) Eggleston and Donald Mabb.

He graduated from Queensbury High School and WSWHE BOCES — auto mechanics, Class of 1991.

Sam had various jobs over his lifespan, from helping with family businesses to eventually owning Sam & Son’s Land Clearing.

Sam was married to Michele Lewis for thirteen years. He has two sons, Robert Lewis, and Jace Willard of SC.

Sam liked people, and he was a friend to many. It has been said that “he never met a stranger” because he would talk to people everywhere he went. Depending on the situation, he could be soft, and gentle, or hard as nails.

Sam started traveling right out of high school and settled mainly in South Carolina near his boys. However, he had just started his plans for RV living.

He found hope and faith in God and shared it with others. We believe he is riding free and dancing in heaven alongside all the loved ones he held in his heart. We hope you remember Sam with a smile and the love he shared. Thinking of this as not goodbye. It is see ya later.

He was preceded by his mother and stepfather, Sue and Edgar Eggleston, father and stepmother, Donald and Peggy Mabb, and stepfather Birney Willard.

Sam is survived by his sons: Robert Lewis, and Jace Willard; brothers: Dennis (Wendy) Mabb, DJ Mabb, Roy (Dottie) Dubay, William (Michael) Eggleston; sisters: Debbie Glaze, Darlene Clark, Tammy (Vince) Bloomfield, Phyllis (Robert) Cleveland, Deais (Paul) Clark, Deanne Healy, Lisa (Bill) Harrington, Robin Flynn. Along with many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Sam also had a large extended family in the biker community he spoke of you with love.

Friends may call Friday, April 28, 2023 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. funeral service to follow at Regan and Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

With the burial immediately following at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Friends and family gathering information will be shared through an event page on FB, along with information for a Benefit in South Carolina, on May 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tabz. In addition, memorial pictures can be sent to swillardlivefree@gmail.com.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.