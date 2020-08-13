You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvatore J. Santaniello, 'Sal'
0 entries

Salvatore J. Santaniello, 'Sal'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Salvatore J. Santaniello, “Sal”

Dec. 28, 1944 — Aug. 2, 2020

SILVER BAY — Salvatore J. Santaniello, “Sal,” 75, of Silver Bay passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after a courageous 3-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Born on Dec. 28, 1944 in Astoria, Sal was the son of Theodore and Lucy (Yacavone) Santaniello. He received his early education in Catholic schools in Queens and upper Manhattan, attending Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Rice High School. The family moved to Huntington in 1959 when Sal was 15, where he then attended Walt Whitman High School, graduating in 1962.

After working with his father and cousins in his Uncle Lenny’s carburetor and body shop in Queens, he and his father bought Oakwood Auto Body in Huntington and ran the business from 1960 to 1975. After selling the business, Sal managed auto body shops at Pape Chevrolet and Majestic Chevrolet in Huntington.

In 1977, Sal bought the Silver Bay General Store and moved to Silver Bay with his family, opening the store in the spring of 1978. In 1981, he married Kathryn Braisted and they have been running the store since then. In addition to tending the store, he also held several jobs as an auto damage appraiser working for Underwriters Adjusting Co. of Glens Falls and General Accident Insurance Co. of Albany.

In 1993, Sal decided to work full-time in the store and since then has spent many long happy days presiding there as the “Mayor of Silver Bay,” visiting with the customers, keeping Yankee fans abreast of the latest baseball news and taking care of business. A favorite motto of Sal’s, also on a poster above the counter, was: “If we don’t have it, you don’t need it,” which has given many a chuckle to patrons over the years.

Always community-minded, Sal served as president of the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, the Hague Fish and Game Club, and the Hague Chamber of Commerce, was a charter member of the Beste Scholarship Steering Committee and Hague Winter Carnival Committee. He also coached Hague Little League when his son, SJ, was playing, and attended nearly every track meet his son, Ted, was in in high school and college.

Sal was predeceased by his parents, Ted and Lucy; and his sister, Camille Pomponio (Ross). Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Kathryn Braisted Santaniello; his sons: Theodore (Nicole), Salvatore (Connie); and his daughter, Theresa Denig (David). He is also survived by his sister, Anna Wesner (Bob); his sister-in-law, Mary Kaier (Bill); and his brother-in-law, Jim Braisted. “Big Papa” also leaves behind six grandchildren, four nephews and four nieces.

A memorial service will be planned for the fall. In the meantime, pictures and a sign-in card will be left at the Silver Bay General Store for anyone who would like to stop by.

The family would like to thank all those who have already phoned, stopped in, sent flowers, food or cards.

The family extends their most sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Mark Hoffman and the excellent staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center of Glens Falls Hospital for providing such superb care and “Best Energy” for Sal over the past three years.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, Four West Hague Rd. Hague, NY 12836, Beste Scholarship Fund c/o Hague Community Center, P.O. Box 509, Hague, NY 12836, Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, NY 12874 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Salvatore Santaniello as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News