Dec. 28, 1944 — Aug. 2, 2020

SILVER BAY — Salvatore J. Santaniello, “Sal,” 75, of Silver Bay passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after a courageous 3-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Born on Dec. 28, 1944 in Astoria, Sal was the son of Theodore and Lucy (Yacavone) Santaniello. He received his early education in Catholic schools in Queens and upper Manhattan, attending Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and Rice High School. The family moved to Huntington in 1959 when Sal was 15, where he then attended Walt Whitman High School, graduating in 1962.

After working with his father and cousins in his Uncle Lenny’s carburetor and body shop in Queens, he and his father bought Oakwood Auto Body in Huntington and ran the business from 1960 to 1975. After selling the business, Sal managed auto body shops at Pape Chevrolet and Majestic Chevrolet in Huntington.

In 1977, Sal bought the Silver Bay General Store and moved to Silver Bay with his family, opening the store in the spring of 1978. In 1981, he married Kathryn Braisted and they have been running the store since then. In addition to tending the store, he also held several jobs as an auto damage appraiser working for Underwriters Adjusting Co. of Glens Falls and General Accident Insurance Co. of Albany.