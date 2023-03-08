Jan. 23, 1926—Feb. 24, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Salvatore A. Fedele, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Born on January 23, 1926, he was the son of the late Giovanni and Angelina (D’Amore) Fedele. He grew up in Rensselaer, NY.

Sal graduated from St. John’s Academy in 1944. After graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Radio Commander during WWII from 1944 to 1946. Sal received his bachelor of arts degree from Champlain College and his master’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh.

Sal started his teaching career as a fifth-grade teacher at the Gansevoort School. He later taught at the SGF Jr./Sr. High School where he met his future wife, Rosemary Jenkins.

Sal completed his career as the Principal of the Harrison Avenue Elementary School serving from 1957 to 1987. Sal married Rosemary Jenkins on May 25, 1952. They shared 70 years together.

Sal was involved in his community as a Meals on Wheels volunteer, member and past President of the SGF Rotary Club, member of the Knights of Columbus and Eucharistic minister and usher at St. Michael’s Church.

Sal was predeceased by his brothers: Rocco Fedele, Anthony (Carmella) Fedele, Peter (Jenny) Fedele, Mario (Thelma) Fedele, and Joseph (Helen) Fedele; his sisters: Lucy (Charles) Mosser and Olivette Fedele; and his nieces: Helena Connors and Nicole Fedele as well as his two nephews: Mark and Peter Fedele.

Left to cherish his memory besides his wife, Rosemary (Jenkins) Fedele include his children; James (Jennifer) Fedele, Carol (Randy) Lloyd, Nancy (Timothy) Pratt, Andy (Lisa) Fedele, Roger (Shannon) Fedele and Robert Fedele; his grandchildren: Marissa Passino, Michael (Janet) Pratt, Jenna Lloyd, Brett Lloyd, Nicki Fedele, Tony Fedele, Drew Fedele, Anna Fedele and Orion Fedele; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

The Rite of committal with full military honors will be performed at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duel Road, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Salvatore’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern NY Chapter, 1003 New Loudon Road, Suite 201, Cohoes, NY 12047 or to Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.