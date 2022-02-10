Sally Stevens

Oct. 12, 1949—Feb. 7, 2022

WHITEHALL — We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Sally Stevens. Sally was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 7, 2022. Sally was born Oct. 12, 1949, in Glens Falls, NY to her Mom Dorothy Chadwick.

Sally was raised in a loving family including her grandparents Clifford and Mary Ellen Chadwick and Betty and Barbara of the Chadwick family farm in Whitehall.

At 13, Sally met the love of her life Donald Stevens while trying to pinch his fingers in the car windows as he tried to flirt with her. Sally and Donald had fun teen years at the Grange Hall square dancing, going to drive-ins and working their family farms. Sally graduated from Whitehall High School in 1966 at age 16 and then attended Albany Business College. Sally graduated business school at 17 and had her first federal job at the Social Security office in Glens Falls before she turned 18, an accomplishment she was very proud of.

Sally and Donald were married July 21, 1967 and decided to start a family soon after while working her job and helping run the Family Stevens Farm. Sally and Donald had two children, Stephanie, and Clay. Sally was an active mom always wanting her children to be happy and active in life and school. She was a dedicated mom to her children’s school and sporting events, always attending, and cheering them on. She was very proud of Stephanie and Clay, and what they accomplished in school and sports.

Sally was an active member of the United Methodist Church, never missing a Sunday service for over 20 years. She also worked at the Crandall’s Flower Shop for a few years before she started her ultimate favorite job at the Whitehall High School as Attendance Officer. She loved this job, she loved being around the kids, keeping them in line. Sally enjoyed working with the other school staff members and gained many friends over the years. She retired from this position in 2016.

She served on the Whitehall Public Library Board and made many friends. One of her favorite pastimes was crocheting. Sally made hundreds and hundreds of special items that she donated to local hospitals and were gifted to her family and friends.

Sally ultimately lived for her family, and her grandchildren were the highlight of her later years, known to her grandchildren as Gaga. She was so proud of her grandchildren’s accomplishments as well, never missing an event, game, match, recital or school play. She loved seeing them in action and having them all stopping by the family homestead to share their favorite snacks and stories.

Sally made her favorite holiday Christmas a major family event, starting the shopping adventures early in the year. One of her favorite adventures was shopping Black Friday weekend with special friends and soul-sister Harriet Strong and her daughter Susan, and family members.

Sally was proceeded in death by her mother Dorothy Chadwick and her brother Peter Harvey. In passing, Sally is survived by her husband of 54 yrs Donald Stevens; her children: Stephanie Gosselin and her Fiance Shawn Sheldrick and Clay Stevens and his wife Jen; Sally’s loving grandchildren: Steven Gosselin, Jacob Gosselin, Dory Gosselin, Hayley Stevens and fiance Liam Reilly, Hannah Stevens, Morgan Stevens, Landon Stevens, Elizabeth Gordon, Ashlyn Barrett (Chris, Jr.), Jacob Gordon; and great-granddaughter Haven Barrett. Sally is also survived by many special family members: uncle Frank and Barber family, uncle Howard and Jero family, uncle Corky and aunt Marjory and Marcy family.

Special thank you given to Doctor Mason of at the Oncology Center at the Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice

Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Truthville Baptist Church in North Granville, NY. A funeral service and reception will follow calling hours at the church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.