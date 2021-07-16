Sally Marie Wilson

Sally loved her time in Florida, walking the beach and collecting the most beautiful seashells. Her greatest pleasures were her daughter, Jennifer and her granddaughter, Lilyauna. She was Jennifer’s and Lilyauna’s biggest fans in everything they did. She would love to watch her granddaughter dance and play field hockey. Sally and her granddaughter enjoyed shopping and watching Criminal Minds together. She loved to talk on the phone and would make her daily phone call to everyone. She would never miss a birthday wish to her friends and family. Sally was the matriarch of the family being the oldest of 9 children. Always concerned for others, she was the glue that held our family together. Known as “Primp” by her siblings, we will miss her nervous energy and weather updates.