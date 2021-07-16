Oct. 8, 1947—July 13, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Sally Marie Wilson, 73, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2021.
Born October 8, 1947 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Helen Labruzzo. She was a Hudson Falls High School alumna.
Sally spent over 30 years with Niagara Mohawk in Glens Falls and Warrensburg. During her many years at NiMo Sally made many life-long friends that will miss her dearly.
Sally loved her time in Florida, walking the beach and collecting the most beautiful seashells. Her greatest pleasures were her daughter, Jennifer and her granddaughter, Lilyauna. She was Jennifer’s and Lilyauna’s biggest fans in everything they did. She would love to watch her granddaughter dance and play field hockey. Sally and her granddaughter enjoyed shopping and watching Criminal Minds together. She loved to talk on the phone and would make her daily phone call to everyone. She would never miss a birthday wish to her friends and family. Sally was the matriarch of the family being the oldest of 9 children. Always concerned for others, she was the glue that held our family together. Known as “Primp” by her siblings, we will miss her nervous energy and weather updates.
Besides her parents, Sally was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony and Michael Labruzzo; her beloved aunts and uncles; her oldest friend, Kathy Paquette and her beloved fur babies, Buffer and Auggie.
Left to cherish her memories is her only child, her daughter, Jennifer Carusone and husband Peter; her beloved granddaughter, Lilyauna Marie; her sister Bonnie Labruzzo and partner Jerry; her siblings, Gary Labruzzo and Elena Crocitto, Salvatore and his wife, Diane Labruzzo, Thomas Labruzzo, Patty Chiaravalle and Patrick and his wife, Carollee Labruzzo; her soul sister, Deborah Williams as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends and neighbors that she considered family.
Friends may call, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s//St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow the mass, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Memorial donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George, NY 12845 and the Wait House, 10 Wait Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
