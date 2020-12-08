WARRENSBURG—Sally M. Smith, 83, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following a long illness. Born June 10, 1937 in Warrensburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Hazel (Walsh) McElroy.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a 1955 graduate of Warrensburg Central School.
She married Franklyn Smith on May 25, 1957 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
Sally worked at the Warren County DMV and County Clerk for over 25 years.
She loved spending time with her family and friends and hosting many gatherings and celebrations. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the countryside with her husband.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Paul McElroy, Doris Rivers, and Althea McElroy.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Franklyn Smith of Queensbury; her children: David (Teresa) Smith of Glens Falls, Deborah Pinkerton of Warrensburg, and Michael Smith of Canton; sister, Barbara Baker (James) of Warrensburg; grandson, Donald Pinkerton, III (Elizabeth); great-grandson, Heath Alan Pinkerton; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Sally’s request, there are no public calling hours scheduled. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted privately.
