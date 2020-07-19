Jan. 14, 1951 — July 9, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Sally Jo Congleton died at home in Lake George on July 9, 2020. Born January 14, 1951, Sally grew up in Broomall, Pennsylvania, and is the daughter of the late Harvey B. Congleton and Marguerite Sullivan Congleton.

Sally is survived by her siblings, Cynthia Congleton Byrne of Belmont, North Carolina, and Brian and Karin Congleton of Topsham, Maine; as well as nieces, nephews and a large extended family and many friends — all of whom were beneficiaries of her love, humor, kindness, and generosity.

Sally’s formal education included undergraduate and master’s degrees from Penn State University and the University of Pittsburgh, respectively. She spent most of her professional career based in New York City as a wine broker and consultant which allowed her to travel the world and develop long-lasting relationships. Sally was politically and socially active and informed. You can best remember Sally by voting this fall. She regretted that she could not make it to the election to make her contribution to changing the sad state of our federal leadership.

Sally loved New York City but her favorite place was on the dock in Lake George. Sally spent most of her summer weekends at the lake. Sally moved full-time to the Village of Lake George in 2018.