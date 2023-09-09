July 3, 1956—August 31, 2023

BOLTON LANDING—Sabatino “Sam” Paparatto, 67, of Bolton Landing, NY, passed away after enduring a battle with Anti-IgLON 5 Disease (a type of Autoimmune Encephalitis) on August 31, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Sam was born on July 3, 1956 in Newark, NJ, to the late Sabatino and Rose (Maffia) Paparatto. He graduated from Belleville High and continued his education at Seton Hall University graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. Seton Hall University not only provided an education but allowed Sam to meet the love of his life, Laura Skea. Sam and Laura were married 43 years ago in the Chapel at Seton Hall.

Sam dedicated 30 years of his career as the Director of Technology at Pershing Financial (a division of Bank of New York) before retiring four years ago. His lifelong dream finally came true when he and Laura made the decision to move to Bolton Landing full-time after retiring.

Sam had a deep appreciation for technology, with a passion for home automation, digitizing family photos/home movies, and being the family’s go to computer guru. He also found great joy and companionship from his dogs (Sparkles, Opus, and Alto) including training Opus to become a licensed therapy dog. Sharing meals with friends and family (especially at Cafe Adirondack) was something he cherished and never took for granted. However, what truly held a special place in his heart was boating on his beloved Lake George, a passion he nurtured since he was just three years old. Cruising up to Huletts Landing and sharing his decades of experience navigating the Lake was a tradition that brought him immense happiness.

Predeceasing Sam is his son, Mark Paparatto,; and sister-in-law, Michele Hubley.

Left to cherish Sam’s memory is his wife, Laura Paparatto of Bolton Landing; sons: Eric (Angelina Almonte) Paparatto of Jersey City, NJ, and Steven (Alyssa) Paparatto of Newark, NJ; grandson, Bowen Paparatto (and another expected); brothers: Joseph (Marcia) Paparatto of North Brunswick, NJ, Michael (Alice) Paparatto of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Tom (Elena Antonova) Paparatto of Cardiff-by-the-Sea, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

Donations in Sam’s memory can be made to the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance (https://aealliance.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/aealliance/donation.jsp), which strives to educate physicians in evidence-based best practices for the diagnosis and treatment of AE. Alternatively, donations can be made to the Washington County SPCA (http://www.spcauny.org/donations-1.html), which is where Alto was adopted from.

Please join Sam’s family for a Celebration of Life, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing, NY, from 1:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m.

