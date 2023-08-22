Aug. 13, 2009—Aug. 16, 2023

FORT ANN—Rycky Martin Stark Jr., 14 gained his heavenly wings on Aug. 16, 2023, following a tragedy.

Rycky was born on Aug. 13, 2009, to Rycky M. Stark and Delia Sherwood.

Rycky attended Fort Ann Central High School and would have been a freshman this year.

The world revolved around basketball for Rycky. His all-time favorite player was Michael Jordan and he could tell you stats for days. Rycky enjoyed playing xbox, riding his bike and scooter, and spending time with his loving pug, Giannis. Chicken wings, pizza or pop tarts were his responses when asked what he wanted to eat.

Rycky is predeceased by both of his grandmothers: Mary Stark and Betty Sherwood; and his uncle, Thomas Stark.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his parents, Delia Sherwood (Ray Charland) and Rycky Stark Sr. (Kristie); his step-sister, Cherokie Steves; and his paternal grandfather, Ryck Stark (Michelle); as well as many aunts, bonus aunts, bonus uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours will be at Mason’s Funeral Home, George St., Fort Ann, Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be a gathering at Fort Ann Firehouse from 6 to 8 p.m. with a candle lit vigil to follow.

Fly high sweet angel! We love you a bushel and a peck with a trip around the deck. “Drain those baskets!”