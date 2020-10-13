Ryan Michael Carpenter (Carp)

Ryan graduated from Glens Falls High School in 2002. For 12 years, he worked for C. R. Bard in Queensbury. He also delivered pizza for Pizza Hut for a number of those years as well. For many years Ryan worked these two jobs to give his family the best life he could.

Ryan “Squirrel Master” Carpenter was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. He had a love for music and attended every concert he could. Ryan genuinely had a love for life. His infectious smile and contagious laughter would light up every room he walked into. He was known for his great sense of humor and was the life of every party. He loved comedy shows and didn’t miss many. Ryan loved to laugh and make others laugh. And when he wasn’t laughing he was smiling. He was a great man who would give you the shirt off his back and if anyone asked he was always the first to volunteer his help.