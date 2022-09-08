July 28, 1989—Sept. 1, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ryan M. Arquette, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Born July 28, 1989, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Richard E. Murphy, Jr. and Vicky L. (Baldwin) Arquette.

Ryan was the business owner and operator for First Choice Flooring.

Ryan was an extraordinary father who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family.

Ryan was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard E. Murphy, Sr. and Gloria Mitchell; and aunt Millie Maynes.

Those left to cherish his memory are his fiance, Trisha Foster; children: Jaelyn Arquette, Ryleigh Murphy and baby Mac Ryan Murphy due in February 2023; parents, Vicky Arquette and Richard Murphy, Jr.; grandparents, Robert Baldwin and Gwen Murphy; sisters: Alexis Arquette-Parker, Meghan Murphy; and step-sister, Samantha Lindsey; brother, Aaron Arquette; aunts and uncles: TT and Paul Fordyce, Edward Mitchell, Chris Mitchell, Susan Ireland, Ed Ireland, Howard Ireland, Doreen Corte; and many other aunts and uncles; nephews: Kashton Ryan Tyler Arquette; beloved pets: Hudson and Dacks; many cousins; with special mention of Eric Baldwin, Tanner Ireland, Tyler Ireland, and Chad Haseltine; also, special friends: Ryan Lorenson, Jessica Domalewicz, and Laylah and Presley Foster.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.