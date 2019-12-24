Oct. 24, 1986 — Dec. 19, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ryan Brandon Peck, 33, of South Glens Falls, passed on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
Born on Oct. 24, 1986 in Glens Falls, during the World Series, he was the son of Pamela (Barnett) and Michael Peck.
Ryan was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Class of 2004. In 2008, he graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh, with a degree in business.
On Sept. 13, 2015, Ryan proposed to the love of his life, Brianna (Sharpe), at Dallas Stadium in Texas. The Cowboys played the Giants that day, Ryan returned home with a fiancee and a win. Ryan and Brianna married on Nov. 4, 2016 in Rivera Maya, Mexico.
Ryan and his dad co-owned Tuff-Kote Flooring, LLC, although Ryan felt that he was the boss. He loved traveling the world with his beautiful wife, Bri, watching the Dallas Cowboys play, boating on Lake George his whole life, with family, his wife, his dog, Dallas, and friends. He enjoyed snowboarding, water sports, jet-skiing and a beautiful beach. Ryan was a great athlete who played many sports. He played football from the age of eight until he graduated from high school. He played Lacrosse for four years, played baseball from t-ball through senior leagues in high school and he played basketball. Ryan loved life, especially the finer things. He found fulfillment in seeing the people he loved succeed in life. He never judged anyone and was an all-around great guy.
Ryan was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Vivian Barnett, who passed away on Dec. 19 (the same day as Ryan), 2003; his maternal grandfather, Robert Barnett; his paternal grandmother, Louise Peck; his paternal grandfather, William Peck; and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his beloved wife and soulmate, Brianna (Sharpe) Peck of South Glens Falls; his parents, Pamela and Michael Peck of Moreau; his sister, Jennifer Sarah Peck of Charleston, South Carolina; his brothers, Robert Peck and his wife, Jamie of Queensbury, Michael Peck Jr. and his fiancee, Jessica, of Florida; his nieces and nephews, Cameron, Olivia, Alex, Jaxon Peck and Morgan Dowling; his best friend, Dallas Peck (his dog), and “Buggy” (his cat): his mother in law, Tonya Sharpe of South Glens Falls; his father in law, Angelo Sharpe and his wife, Leigh, of Maryland; his sister in law, Taylor Sharpe of South Glens Falls, along with other very special brothers and sisters-in-law; his Mimi and Papa Sharpe of Hudson Falls; Grandma and Grandpa Knobel of Glens Falls, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides.
Ryan's family wishes to invite family, friends, and all to The 1925 Barn, 89 county Route 41, Hudson Falls from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. They would like everyone to bring a memory of Ryan to share at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by visiting www.gofundme.com and searching for “Unexpected Death of Husband, Son, Brother & Friend”.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
