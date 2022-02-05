Sept. 2, 1946—Feb. 2, 2022

RuthAnn Smith, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 with two of her daughters by her side.

RuthAnn was born Sept. 2, 1946 to Robert and Doris Vedder in Ballston Spa, NY.

RuthAnn attended school in Ballston Spa, NY and worked a short stint as an accountant for NYS. Her greatest achievement was raising her seven children whom she loved more than life itself. RuthAnn was a strong Christian woman whose love for God shone through every aspect of her life.

RuthAnn was predeceased by her husband of many years, Carlton A. Smith III; parents: Robert and Doris Vedder; brothers: Bruce Vedder and Harold (Hodge) Vedder and a sister, Evelyn Baxter.

She is survived by her daughters: Lisa Brockway, Jemimah Cottone, Sarah Narkiewicz, Dae (Billy) McEachron and Kethem (Alex) Novick; sons: Carlton “Pete” Smith (Sarah) and Berakah Smith; her brother, Wesley Vedder; several nieces; nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition, RuthAnn had the greatest pleasure of expanding her family through marriage and is survived by daughters: Karla (Larry) Lopresti, MaryBeth (Lisa) Smith, Joanne Curtis and a son, Michael Smith.

At her request there will be no services.