July 7, 1922—Dec. 30, 2022

Ruth Virginia Hayes, 100, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born July 7, 1922 in Porters Corner, NY she was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Florence Hodges Rowland.

Ruth loved going to and having garage sales. She did a garage sale for her church for 30-plus years. It was a passion for her, and she loved visiting with everyone that came. Her last garage sale was at 99 years old. She had also worked at Oneida Market and the Big N in Greenwich. Then her son Ronald asked her to come work with him as a painter and wallpaper hanger. She loved it and had found her passion.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter R. Hayes, April 23, 1997; brothers, Winfield, Myron, Ralph, Warren “Toby”, Jarvis and Hank; sister, Gertrude “Gertie”; son, Ronald Hayes (2004); grandson, Parker Hayes (2015); son-in-law Clyde Wells (2021); and granddaughter-in-law, Debbie Wells (2010).

Survivors include her children: Jean Wells, Diana (Philip John “PJ”) Hasson, Walter (Tracy) Hayes, and George Hayes (Judy); daughter-in-law, Patricia Howd; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY.

The family will have a gathering in the summer to spread her ashes up on her back hill where she will join her son Ronald’s ashes.

Memorials can be made in her memory to Old Saratoga Reformed Church, 48 Burgoyne St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Many thanks to her kind nieces and nephews, and the wonderful care she received from her caregivers and from hospice.