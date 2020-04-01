July 30, 1937 — March 30, 2020

GRANVILLE — Ruth Sarah Rose Lewis, age 82, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing with her loved ones at her side.

She was born on July 30, 1937 in Ballston Spa, the daughter of the late Frank C. Lewis and Alice Reed Lewis.

Ruth graduated from the University of Hawaii earning a Master’s Degree in Psychology. Ruth continued her career as a state Drug Counselor in Burns, Oregon. She also worked at the Saratoga tree nursery. Ruth proudly served her country in the US Army stationed in Germany for two years. She also volunteered to work in the vineyards in Israel where she stayed in the vineyard housing. Ruth loved playing baseball in her past time. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Ruth is survived by her sisters, Mary Cullen (Glenn), Helen Ryle, Cynthia Hubberd (James), and Linda Whiting; sisters-in-law, Patricia Lewis, Susan Lewis wife of John, Susan Lewis wife of Warren, Kathy Lewis, Zonia Lewis, Connie Molloy; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a very good friend, Pamela Lunas from Eugene, Oregon.