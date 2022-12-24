Ruth "Sandra" Philion

SCHENECTADY — Ruth “Sandra” (McEwen) Philion, 88, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born in New York City, Sandy was the daughter of the late Dr. Frederick and Ruth (Lee) McEwen. A former resident of Fort Edward, Sandy was a graduate of Fort Edward High School.

A former postal worker in the mailroom at the General Electric Company, Sandy retired from the Hallmark Nursing Center, in Schenectady.

A member of the Rotterdam Seniors, Sandy loved traveling with her husband Raymond. She loved entertainment stemming from her youth living in Brooklyn NY before moving to Fort Edward, NY. She loved dancing, movies, Broadway shows and fine dining. She also loved art such as drawing and gardening. She took much pride in cooking meals every night for her family dinner.

Predeceased in 2021 by her beloved husband Raymond M. Philion, Sandy is survived by her daughters: Catherine Philion of Niskayuna, Annette Shafer of Guilderland and Mary Schaffhouser (Mark) of Horseheads, NY; her four grandchildren: Amy Williams, Renee Shafer, Tracy Shafer and Mark Schaffhouser (Caitlin); and her two great-grandchildren: Mecca and Nassear Ahmed.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to noon at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY followed by a service at noon.

Interment in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY in Sandy’s memory.

