Aug. 27, 1924 — March 16, 2020
WHITEHALL — Ruth “Sally” Gallagher 95, passed away on March 16, 2020, at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga. Ruth was born on Aug. 27, 1924 in Whitehall the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Pike) Gordon.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Milton Gallagher, who passed away in 1983; her son, Joseph Gallagher (2004); her grandson, Michael J. Mattison (2009); and seven brothers: Russell Gordo, Willard (Buddy) Gordon, Clifford Gordon, Robert (Zun) Gordon, Mackie Gordon, Paul Gordon and Marshall Gordon.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Allen; her sons, Busty Fiorino and Thomas Fiorino; one brother, Gene Gordon of Hunter Mountain and Florida; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She loved animals especially her cats and birds (parakeets). She was a member of the Whitehall American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 83 of Whitehall.
A special thanks to all the Staff at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga for their kindness and care.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall by the Rev. Rendell Torres Pastor officiating. Interment will take place following the Mass in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.
The family has suggested that contributions can be made in Sally name to a charity of one’s choice.
