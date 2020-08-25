Aug. 27, 1924 — March 16, 2020

WHITEHALL — Ruth “Sally” Gallagher 95, passed away on March 16, 2020, at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga. Ruth was born on Aug. 27, 1924 in Whitehall the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Pike) Gordon.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Milton Gallagher, who passed away in 1983; her son, Joseph Gallagher (2004); her grandson, Michael J. Mattison (2009); and seven brothers: Russell Gordo, Willard (Buddy) Gordon, Clifford Gordon, Robert (Zun) Gordon, Mackie Gordon, Paul Gordon and Marshall Gordon.

She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Allen; her sons, Busty Fiorino and Thomas Fiorino; one brother, Gene Gordon of Hunter Mountain and Florida; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She loved animals especially her cats and birds (parakeets). She was a member of the Whitehall American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 83 of Whitehall.

A special thanks to all the Staff at The Elderwood at Ticonderoga for their kindness and care.