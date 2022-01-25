April 6, 1923—Jan. 18, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Ruth (Rozelle) Prosser, 98, of Fort Hudson Nursing Home and formerly of Hudson St., Warrensburg, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Ruth was born to the late Harold and Ruth (Palmer) Rozelle in Bolton Landing, on April 6, 1923. She attended Bolton Central School while growing up in the family home on Trout Lake Rd., which is presently occupied by her niece Ruth Mumblow and her family.

In her 98 years, Ruth had many jobs. Most notably the GE Plant in Rensselaer during World War II. She also worked as a housekeeper for the Beales Family in Assembly Point, N.Y. for many years until her retirement. Ruth and Leslie knew each other and dated on and off for many years before marrying on March 17 of 1973. They were married until Leslie’s death in 2008. They were devoted to each other and spent many hours hunting, camping, and fishing. In fact, it was hard to catch them at home during those times.

Ruth loved her grandchildren: Ron, Amy, and Mike. She attended special occasions in their lives such as weddings and graduations. She and her granddaughter Amy enjoyed a special closeness the last years of her life! And to everyone at Fort Hudson, she will be remembered for her jolliness and unforgettable laugh.

Ruth was a one-of-a-kind lady. Always very independent and organized. Ruth managed her large property including her home and a rental home on the property.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Leslie Prosser; two former husbands, Fletcher Beadnell and Vernon Montena; several stepchildren; and two brothers, Harold, Jr., and George Rozelle.

Ruth is survived by her stepson, Michael (Bonnie) Prosser of Warrensburg; their three children: Ron (Margaret), Amy Clark and her fiance, Doug Augusta, and Michael, Jr. (Tarah); her sister, Marion Moltenhouer of Slingerlands; her son, John Beadnell and his family; her long-time friend, Edna Blaner of Warrensburg; several great-grandchildren; also, several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson for their loving care of Ruth the last three years of her life.

At Ruth’s request, there will be no calling hours. There will be a family graveside service in the spring at Warrensburg Cemetery.

In loving memory of Ruth, contributions may be made to the Residents Activities Fund at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.