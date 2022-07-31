QUEENSBURY — Ruth Rae Skinner, 93, of Queensbury, died Sunday, July 17, 2022 and went home to the arms of her Lord.

Born in Cranford, NJ, Ruth Rae married John Skinner, her high school sweetheart. They raised four children and built their forever home in Rifton, NY.

Ruth loved to travel and see different parts of the country and world. She worked in the Rifton Post Office and loved to do Welcome Wagon. Rae was active in Christian Women’s Club in Kingston, NY and volunteered at Benedictine Hospital before moving to Queensbury.

She enjoyed flower gardening and continued to garden after she moved to The Cedars. Rae joined the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society after moving to Queensbury and enjoyed their workshops and plein air painting. Rae was a member of the Queensbury Senior Citizens Center attending the watercolor classes there.

The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all of her Doctors at CR Woods Cancer Center, especially Dr Gaiotti-Grubbs, High Peaks Hospice of Glens Falls, NY, and the Oncology Support Program in Kingston, NY. If so inclined, you may make a donation in her memory to one of the above or to a charity of your choice. We also want to thank all of her friends who kept in touch during her illness. Her family requests no flowers and to send a card to someone to brighten their day instead of sympathy cards to the family.

Ruth is survived by daughters: Kathy (Steven) Ramakka of Richland, WA, and Jeanne (Dennis) Picano of Queensbury, NY and John’s widow Cindy (David) Skinner Roach of Wicasset, ME; also, by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Christopher and daughters: Mackenzie Leavey and Daphne; Erik and Emily Ramakka; John’s children: John (Aliah) Skinner and son Zaryn, and Elizabeth (Cody) Brown and daughters: Jordyn and Devyn; and Mark’s children: Mark (Melissa) Skinner and Jasmine (Jack) Solomon and daughters: Amelia and Isabella.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Skinner, their two sons, John Skinner of Belgrade, ME, and Mark Skinner of Rifton, NY, two grandchildren, James and Daniel, and her sister, Virginia Watson and her brother William Hageman, Jr.

The funeral service will be held at Simpson Hammerl Funeral Home, Kingston, NY on Aug. 6, 2022.

Online condolences may be left for the family of Ruth Rae by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com.