 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth Mary Gilman
0 entries

Ruth Mary Gilman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 10, 1920—Aug. 3, 2021

HARTFORD — Ruth Mary Gilman, 101, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on March 10, 1920, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late C. Walter and Susie (Richmond) Randall.

She graduated from Fort Edward High School and went on to attend Albany Business College.

Ruth worked for Union Bag as a private secretary and in the payroll department. She also worked for Hudson Falls High School as the Executive Secretary to the Superintendent.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, John Gilman, Jr.

Survivors include her son, John S. Gilman III and his wife, Gail; her daughter, Donna Trafton and her husband, John; two grandsons: Micah Havens and Seth Havens; and several cousins.

At Ruth’s request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private, and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, 5 River St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to start getting kids ready to go back to school

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News