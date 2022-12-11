Feb. 27, 1929—Dec. 6, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ruth Margaret (Conlin) Karpeles, 93, passed away at Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Glens Falls on Feb. 27, 1929, she was the daughter of John L. Conlin and Catherine (Dempsey) Conlin.

Ruth graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls in 1947. She graduated from Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee, MA in 1951 with a BA in English literature.

Ruth married Robert Karpeles of Glens Falls in 1951. Following Bob’s time spent in the US Army Corp of Engineers and the Korean conflict, the couple settled into raising their family.

Bob’s extensive career in the paper industry led them to several locations over the years; Wisconsin, Maine and Canada, although for many years it was in Milford, NJ where they raised their three children. Ruth was primarily a homemaker but worked for a short time selling real estate. She was active in the “Ridge Players,” acting in Little Theatre Productions.

In 1992, upon Bob’s retirement, the couple relocated to Queensbury, NY. They enjoyed skiing for many years at Gore Mountain with the GOOFS (Gore Organization of Frequent Skiers), and golfing as members of the Glens Falls Country Club for 18 years. They also traveled extensively, including trips to Australia and New Zealand, a tour of European countries, Egypt and Israel, an African Safari, and ski trips to the Italian Alps, Utah, and Colorado.

Ruth volunteered her time to many organizations over the years. This included Glens Falls Hospital, Literacy Volunteers, the Open Door Soup Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, and as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Annunciation Church in Queensbury. She was also a communicant at St. Mary’s Parish in Glens Falls.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by Robert, her beloved husband of 70 years, and her sister, Mary Hamelin. Those left to cherish her memory include her three children: Carol (John) Prazan of Scappoose, OR, Nancy (Arthur) Marocco of Queensbury, NY, and Boynton Beach, FL, David (Linda) Karpeles of Mesa, AZ; five grandchildren: Kelly Martinez, Drew Karpeles, David Machell, Kelcie Imhoff and Sam Karpeles; five great-grandchildren: Scarlett Machell, Hunter Machell, Edward Martinez, Bella Imhoff and Lucy Imhoff; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, NY.

Burial for Ruth, alongside her husband, Robert, will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls. Military honors will be performed for Robert.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Home of the Good Shepherd for their loving care of Ruth.

In loving memory of Ruth, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.