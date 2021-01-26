Mar. 21, 1931—Jan. 22, 2021

MOREAU—Ruth M. Chandler, 89, of the town of Moreau, passed away from COVID -19 on January 22, 2021, at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born on March 21, 1931, at Lake Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late William and Mamie (Scoville) Rooney.

Ruth worked as a waitress for many years at Howard Johnson’s in South Glens Falls, Dunkin’ Donuts in Queensbury and at Little Acres in Moreau. She then joined the staff of Housekeeping at Glens Falls Hospital, where she worked for 17 years, retiring in 2002.

In her free time, Ruth loved going to garage sales and tending her beautiful flower gardens. She loved fishing in the Adirondacks with her son, Robert and watching “Wheel of Fortune” with her sister, Alice also watching the series, “In The Heat Of The Night”. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved cat, Midnight.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Alice Rooney and Barbara Bosley; her two grandchildren, Ian Alkire and Ashley Chandler, her special nephew, George Gebo and niece, Kelly Gebo and several aunts and uncles.