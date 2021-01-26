Mar. 21, 1931—Jan. 22, 2021
MOREAU—Ruth M. Chandler, 89, of the town of Moreau, passed away from COVID -19 on January 22, 2021, at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born on March 21, 1931, at Lake Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late William and Mamie (Scoville) Rooney.
Ruth worked as a waitress for many years at Howard Johnson’s in South Glens Falls, Dunkin’ Donuts in Queensbury and at Little Acres in Moreau. She then joined the staff of Housekeeping at Glens Falls Hospital, where she worked for 17 years, retiring in 2002.
In her free time, Ruth loved going to garage sales and tending her beautiful flower gardens. She loved fishing in the Adirondacks with her son, Robert and watching “Wheel of Fortune” with her sister, Alice also watching the series, “In The Heat Of The Night”. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved cat, Midnight.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Alice Rooney and Barbara Bosley; her two grandchildren, Ian Alkire and Ashley Chandler, her special nephew, George Gebo and niece, Kelly Gebo and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her children: Robyn Chandler Brown of Moreau, Richard Chandler and his wife, Erica of Fort Ann, Rochelle Maestas and her husband, John of Kent, WA, and Robert Chandler and his wife, Kathie of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Courtney Converse, Wesley Converse, Andrew Powers, Stephen Powers, Ricky Chandler, Kristina Finlayson, Tosha James, Tonee James, Gabby Chandler, Angelique Parker, Cheyenne Maestas, Jeffery Hermance, Casey Russell, Corey Russell, Robynne Helm and Calib Chandler; several great grandchildren; one niece; one nephew; many family and friends. Ruth had many loved ones that she held dear to her heart, including Linda Sue and Ed Wood.
Ruth’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her friends and neighbors who through the years have taken such wonderful care, have given a helping hand and much love to Ruth.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Lake Luzerne Cemetery.
Donations in Ruth’s name may be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.