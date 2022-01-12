Ruth Lubrich
Nov. 4, 1935 - Jan. 10, 2022
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — Ruth Lubrich, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in White Sulphur Springs, WV, surrounded by loving family.
Born on Nov. 4, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Laurence Doyle and Mabel Kamerdiner.
Ruth was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working with children. She and her husband, Otto, dedicated a significant portion of their lives to serving their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in full-time ministry at Word of Life Fellowship.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otto, and her siblings: Larry, Charles, Ron, and Donn. Survivors include her children: Robin, Otto Jr., Melody, and Merilee; four siblings: Pat, Bill, Doretta and Pam; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to express their deep appreciation to the Lewisburg Division of Hospice for their care and compassion in her final days.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lubrich will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the White Sulphur Springs Baptist Church (201 Willow St.) with Pastor Randy Gilliam officiating. Following the services there will be a luncheon held in the Church's Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to the Schroon Lake Library in Schroon, NY (15 Leland Ave., Schroon Lake, NY 12870) or White Sulphur Springs Library in White Sulphur Springs, WV (344 W. Main St).
