Nov. 29, 1924—April 20, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Ruth LaFera, 97, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at home with her children at her side.

She was born Nov. 29, 1924 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Francis and Rena (LaPan) Rainville.

Ruth was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 1944.

On Oct. 15, 1950, she married Robert “Red” LaFera. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his passing on Feb. 27, 2000.

In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and going to the movies for 10 cents. If she liked a movie, she would stay and watch it again. One of her favorite movie stars throughout her life was John Garfield.

She was a best friend and confidante as well as a good listener to both her children. Ruth could always be counted on for her support and encouragement whenever they needed it. She was a fan of Gothic romance novels, enjoyed baking and was an excellent cook, preparing many delicious, and home-cooked meals for her family over the years. Ruth was also a music lover and enjoyed listening to such singers as Tony Bennett (one of her favorites), Vic Damone and Steve Tyrell. She loved decorating her house for Christmas. She was down-to-earth and likable to the end; she made anyone who came to her home feel welcome. Her family will always remember her for being a loving and caring person, for her warm smile, and gentle, good-natured sense of humor.

In addition to her parents and husband, Red, she is predeceased by her brothers, Kent Rainville and Richard Rainville; her sister, Jeanne (Rainville) Simmons; niece, Linda Beckwith and nephew, Daniel Sewell.

Survivors include her son, Matthew LaFera, of Glens Falls; her daughter, Suzanne LaFera, of South Glens Falls; her niece, Diane Rainville of Glens Falls; and her nephew, David Rainville and his wife, Diane, of Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury.

The family would like to thank the Homeward Bound staff at Hudson Headwaters for their caring and compassion at a difficult time and our wonderful neighbors — Diane, Billy and Billie Jo Wells, Cheryl Harrigan and Kelly McQuain, for their kind and compassionate help and support while we cared for mom. We truly appreciate all that you have done for us and for her in our time of need. Also, thank you to Joanne Collins for her friendship, support and encouragement during mom’s illness.

Donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, 1003 New Loudon Road, Suite 201, Cohoes, NY 12047.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.