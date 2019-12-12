Ruth Kathryn (Hughes) Hogan

Nov. 20, 1934 — Dec. 10, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Ruth K. Hogan, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends in the comfort of her own home.
Born Nov. 20, 1934, in Schuylerville, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Mary Ellen (McLaughlin) Hughes.
Ruth graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1951 at the age of 16 where she was coined athlete of the year. Ruth’s unconditional love and compassion was evident early on when she put her life on hold to take care of her ailing mother to ensure her peaceful passing.
After high school, she began working at the Glens Falls Insurance Company where she was introduced to the self-proclaimed dairy tycoon from Hudson Falls, Francis J. Hogan. Frank, again with his “self-proclaimed” charm, good looks and wit was able to sweep her off her feet. Frank and Ruth were married on June 16, 1956, at the Church of Visitation in Schuylerville. There began her unbelievable journey of managing both a large and ever expanding family as well as the family business, Hogan’s Dairy. Being a homemaker, she was able to devote her full attention to Frank in building a large, unique and drama filled life with several comedic adventures.
Ruth was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, her faith was of great importance to her. She was a huge supporter of St. Mary’s Academy and volunteered many hours and much of her time while her children were attending. She and her sister-in-law, Betty Hogan, were staples at their Annual Christmas Bazaar. What other little free time she had was spent playing bridge, volunteering for the Glens Falls Hospital Guild and impromptu shopping trips with her beloved sisters-in-law and close friends.
Ruth’s fondest memories were created when she was around family and friends. Most of all, Ruth loved entertaining whether it be at the farm or ‘Camp Hogan’ on Summit Lake where she cherished her time with fun filled company. For 11 years in a row she was voted ‘Loudest Voice on the Lake.’ Ruth was president of the Dunham’s Basin Wine Tasting Committee, a position she devoted enormous amounts of time and research on. Ruth treasured her lunch dates with her sisters-in-law, friends and members of the Naughty Ladies of Shady Lane.
In addition to her parents and her in-laws, John J. and Catherine Hogan, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank on March 9, 2000; her brother, Robert Owen Hughes on March 27, 2001; and several treasured in-laws and close friends.
She is survived by her sons, Andrew Hogan of Hudson Falls, Sean (Courtney) Hogan of Hudson Falls, and David ‘Buggar’ (Lisa) Hogan of Queensbury, Kerry Hogan of Hudson Falls, PJ (Jessica) Hogan; favorite blue-eyed daughter, Mary Ellen of Del Mar, California, and favorite brown eyed daughter, Sarah (David) Hogan-Gauci of Hudson Falls; grandchildren, Justin (Stephanie) Hogan, Shane Hogan, Kristin Hogan, Dylan Hogan, Jake Hogan, Sean Francis Hogan, Jack Hogan-Maguire, Reagan Collier-Hogan, Maggie Hogan, Lily Kathryn Hogan-Maguire, Andrew Hogan, Nicole Hogan, Drew Francis Gauci, Clare Gauci and Lola Kathryn Hogan; great grandchildren, Trinity Cote, Dalton Hogan, Joseph Hogan and Carter Francis House; daughter-in-law, Kelly Hogan; sisters and brothers in-law, Joan Hughes of Schuylerville, Jim and Joan Hogan of Auburn, Jeanne Hogan of Auburn, Betty Hogan of Hudson Falls, Roger Hogan of Hudson Falls, Darlene Hogan of Hudson Falls, and Bob Hogan of Queensbury; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Friends may call the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at The 1925 Barn, 89 County Route 41, Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls with the Rev. Thomas Babiuch officiating.
The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Ruth’s distinction as Female of Athlete of the Year of the Class of 1951, those wishing to make donations in Ruth’s memory can do so to The Derby Park Fund, Glens Falls National Bank, 3019 Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Ruth’s family would like to thank her caregivers that provided her with outstanding care, compassion and sincere support during these last few years, especially her niece, Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton, Elaine Williams, NP, her personal care aid and chauffeur, Casey Scherer, and the staff at Hudson Falls Internal Medicine.
Andy, Sean, Buggar, Mary Ellen, Kerry and P.J. would like to offer their immense appreciation to their sister, Sarah for her unconditional care and compassion she provided to mom without which her last few years would never have been as happy and rewarding as they were. Who would have thought that Frank and Ruth’s “biggest surprise” would be “their greatest gift?”
Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
