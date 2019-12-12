Ruth Kathryn (Hughes) Hogan

Nov. 20, 1934 — Dec. 10, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Ruth K. Hogan, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends in the comfort of her own home.

Born Nov. 20, 1934, in Schuylerville, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Mary Ellen (McLaughlin) Hughes.

Ruth graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1951 at the age of 16 where she was coined athlete of the year. Ruth’s unconditional love and compassion was evident early on when she put her life on hold to take care of her ailing mother to ensure her peaceful passing.

After high school, she began working at the Glens Falls Insurance Company where she was introduced to the self-proclaimed dairy tycoon from Hudson Falls, Francis J. Hogan. Frank, again with his “self-proclaimed” charm, good looks and wit was able to sweep her off her feet. Frank and Ruth were married on June 16, 1956, at the Church of Visitation in Schuylerville. There began her unbelievable journey of managing both a large and ever expanding family as well as the family business, Hogan’s Dairy. Being a homemaker, she was able to devote her full attention to Frank in building a large, unique and drama filled life with several comedic adventures.