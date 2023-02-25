July 20, 1930—Feb. 23, 2023

GRANVILLE — Ruth Irene Martindale passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, at her home with her husband of 76 years by her side.

Ruth was born on July 20, 1930, in Dorset, VT, the daughter of the late Raymond and Viola (Burch) Mallory. Ruth married her husband, Harold, on Aug. 10, 1946. She retired from Mallinckrodt in Argyle. Upon her retirement she worked with her husband at the Martindale Harness Shop. They enjoyed traveling especially to Pennsylvania and Ohio to the Amish country. They also loved attending auctions. She was a bird watcher and loved her flowers. But most of all she loved her family.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her siblings: Sidney, James, Charles (Peanut), Roy, Luella Dickinson and her son David. She is survived by her husband, Harold; and their nine children: Gerald, Donald, Raymond (Michelle), Judy Groesbeck, Linda Wade (Philip), Mary Ann Marchaland (Andrew), Sherrie Sizemore, Charlene Martindale (Jeff), Laurie Mattison (Ben). Left to miss her are her siblings: Richard Mallory (Ruth), Lyla Brill (Mac), and Francis Plude. She was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, from 2- 4 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. The burial will be in the spring.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.