April 28, 1924 — July 7, 2019
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Ruth Heller, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, at Byron Park Senior Living Facility.
Born April 28, 1924, in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Millie Ales.
During World War II, she and her family initially hid from the Nazis in Romania, and later she enlisted in the Czech division of the Russian Army and served on the Russian front. While in the army, she met Otto Heller, and they were married in Prague in their army uniforms after the war ended.
The Hellers and their first daughter, Jane, escaped Czechoslovakia after the communists took over the country in 1948, and lived first in France and then in Canada, until they were able to get visas to enter the U.S. They settled in Glens Falls, where Otto bought and operated the Carswell Trucks, Inc.
Once the Hellers settled in Glens Falls, Ruth gave birth to their second daughter, Karen. Ruth raised both children in Glens Falls and Queensbury.
After Otto passed away in 1979, for many years, Ruth enjoyed companionship and traveling with Dr. Harold Luria of Glens Falls.
In 2014, Ruth moved to Walnut Creek, California to be near her daughter, Karen.
Besides her parents and Otto, she was predeceased by her brother, Felix Ales; and her companion, Dr. Harold Luria.
Survivors include her two beloved daughters, Jane Marantz and her husband, Charles Marantz, of Park City, Utah and Karen Heller and her partner, Alan Kreuscher, of Berkeley, California; nieces, Deborah Campbell, Helen Giacobazzi and Nancy Zoepfl; nephew, Danny Heller; grandsons, David Marantz, Michael Marantz, Kevin Horodas and Marc Horodas; and great-grandsons, Max Marantz, Eli Marantz, Wes Marantz and Orion Marantz.
A service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Temple Beth El, 3 Marion Ave., Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at Temple Beth El Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth’s memory to Temple Beth El.
For those who wish, an online condolence or special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
