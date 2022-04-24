Ruth H. Russell

July 4, 1932—April 22, 2022

SARANAC LAKE—Ruth was born on July 4, 1932 in Glens Falls Hospital, the daughter of Earl and Marguerite Hoskins of Fort Edward, NY. She passed away on April 22, 2022 peacefully in her home with family by her side.

Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Robert R. Russell, Sr. of Saranac Lake, NY. She was the mother of three loving children and their spouses: Robert Russell, Jr. (Karen) of Saranac Lake, Brian Russell (Betsy) of Northfield, IL, and Laurie Russell (Michael Lambert) of Wakefield, MA; she had five grandchildren that she loved very much: Kellen Russell (Elizabeth) of Lake Oswego, OR, Jennifer McGetrick (James) of Greenfield Center, NY, Robert Russell (Brittany) of Northfield, IL, Thomas Russell of Saratoga Springs, NY, and David Russell (Julie) of New York City, NY. Ruth also adored her seven great-grandchildren which brought her much joy later in life: Charlotte and Connor McGetrick, Jackson and Parker Russell, Robert, Ellie, and Nicholas Russell. She was the sister-in-law to: Jean Hoskins-Smith and Joan Russell; and a loving aunt to Keith Griffin, Craig Griffin, Dianna Vanasse, and Tammy Russell. She was predeceased by her mother and father, siblings Helen Hoskins Griffin and Earl J. Hoskins, and in-laws Constance Miller Russell and Daniel J. Russell

Ruth graduated, alongside her future husband, from Fort Edward High School in 1950 and entered Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady, NY. After receiving her RN License, she worked at Ellis and at several nursing homes in Schenectady and Saratoga Counties. She retired as Director of Nursing from Baptist Retirement Center in Scotia, NY. After retiring, she served several years as Assistant Town Clerk for the Town of Ballston in Saratoga County. She also enjoyed lending a helping hand at Apple Community Pharmacy.

Ruth and Robert lived in Burnt Hills, NY for more than sixty years and while there, they were members (and are still) of the Burnt Hills Baptist Church where she served on various boards and taught Sunday school. She was also active in the Cub Scout Program of the Boy Scouts of America, where she served as a Den Mother in Pack 38. Ruth always enjoyed music. She played the clarinet in her high school band and the piano at home for most of her life.

She will be missed by her many friends and neighbors in Burnt Hills and in Leesburg, FL, where she and Robert enjoyed a number of years as “snow birds”.

The Russell family thanks the support and care of High Peaks Hospice as well as Ruth’s devoted nurses Sue, Elaine, and Teresa.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home’s Unity Station on Monday from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m. The funeral will be private for the family at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. but they invite all to attend via the livestream feed on Ruth’s Book of Memories at the funeral home website.

Interment will be at the Eastline Cemetery in Round Lake, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth’s memory to the Burnt Hills Baptist Church, PO Box 56, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Fall, NY 12801.