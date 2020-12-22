Jan. 2, 1931—Dec. 18, 2020

MONTPELIER, VT—Ruth H. Cozzens, 89, formerly of Fuller Street in Montpelier, but most recently of Allen Harbor Senior Community in South Burlington, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 18, 2020. Her son, Peter, was with her.

She was born on January 2, 1931, the daughter of Alexander and Mabel (Goodwin) Huntsman. She attended public school in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School. She later graduated from the University of Vermont.

On June 30, 1951, she married Elmer E. Cozzens, Jr., at the Old Meeting House Church, in East Montpelier Center. After living in Burlington and Essex Jct., Ruth and Elmer moved their young family to the Village of West Glens Falls, NY. Upon retirement, they returned to Montpelier.

She was active in the Community Chapel of West Glens Falls, NY and the First Baptist Church of Montpelier. She was active in the Vermont Society of Mayflower Descendants and enjoyed mentoring future family historians. She enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.