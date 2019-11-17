March 7, 1934 — Nov. 12, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Ruth H. Blondin, 85, a former resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Washington Center, Argyle.
She was born on March 7, 1934 in Burlington, Vermont, and was the daughter of the late Victor and Beatrice (Bigalow) Myhrberg.
Ruth spent most of her life in Vermont with her mother, brother and four sisters. Her family moved to the Glens Falls area to be closer to relatives and employment at the Glens Falls Hospital. In 1957, after she graduated from high school, she married Harold Blondin and they settled in Glens Falls. On April 30, 1987, she retired from the Social Security Administration.
Besides he parents, she was predeceased by her brother and three sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; and her daughter, Jennifer; as well as one sister, Edla; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery.
Calling hours are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home prior to the service.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
