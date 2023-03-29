Feb. 20, 1937—March 27, 2023

MOREAU — Ruth G. Fish, 86, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Born Feb. 20, 1937, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Garland and Grace (Smith) Walsh.

Ruth graduated from Hudson Falls High School Class of 1954.

On June 24, 1958 Ruth married the love of her life Daryle Fish at the Hudson Falls Methodist Church.

She was a member of the Fortsville Methodist Church.

Ruth enjoyed housework, walks with her husband, gardening, winters in Florida, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her sister, Ellen Abrahamson.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 64 years, Daryle Fish; children: Ann Greene (Pat), Daryle Fish (Caryl), and Scott Fish (Katie); grandchildren: Kendra Greene, Kelsey Tuttle (Jordan), Thomas Fish (Nicole), and Aaron Fish; great-grandchildren: Lucas, and Mason Tuttle; siblings: Joan, Midge, Shirley, Garland, and Gail; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Ruth’s request there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be conducted at Fortsville Methodist Church at a date and time to be announced.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Ruth’s memory can be made to Fortsville Methodist Church, 402 Fortsville Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Ruth’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.