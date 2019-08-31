{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth F. MacDonald

Dec. 21, 1924 — Aug. 28, 2019

CHESTERTOWN — Ruth F. MacDonald, 94, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Born Dec. 21, 1924, in Schenectady, she was the daughter and the youngest of nine children of the late William and Bertha (Markert) Frederick.

Ruth was a graduate of Ithaca College and was employed as a physical education teacher and worked as a school nurse. She was an avid and accomplished golfer into her 80s and won a number of championships. Ruth enjoyed traveling to Europe, and in the United States, where she split her time between Florida and New York. Ruth’s favorite memories are time spent at Friends Lake, where she and family members lived and continue to live. Ruth called Friends Lake “Home” for 90 years.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Duncan E. MacDonald, whom she was married to for 45 years; and her eight siblings.

Survivors include one son, Duncan E. (Donna) MacDonald; one daughter, Amy (Thomas) Persons; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

