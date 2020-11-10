Aug. 19, 1950—Nov. 7, 2020

ARGYLE—Ruth Emma Crosse, 70, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 19, 1950, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Tooker) Flewelling, Sr.

Ruth graduated from Argyle Central School in 1970 and was always proud to be from Argyle. She always supported the Argyle Alumni. Ruth worked for 36 years at General Electric in Fort Edward until her retirement.

On April 10, 1999, Ruth married Donald Crosse, Sr. at the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Ruth loved walking in the village of Argyle, holidays, gardening, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. Mom was the most supportive mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her brothers: Joseph Flewelling, Jr., Ralph Flewelling, Sr. and Stanley (Thelma) Flewelling, Sr.; her brothers-in-law: Lester Jenkins, Sr., Bernie Langworthy and Karl Monroe.