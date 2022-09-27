Aug. 12, 1932—Sept. 23, 2022

EAGLE BRIDGE — Ruth E. Stefanovich, 90, of Eagle Bridge, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born August 12, 1932 in Utica, the daughter of the late Henry and Ruth (Myers) Goldsmith. Ruth graduated from Herkimer High School and attended Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College in Morrisville, NY, to become a dietician.

Ruth was the cafeteria manager at the Cambridge Central School for many years before leaving to raise her family.

She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge where she taught First Communion for 20 years. She also participated in Catholic Daughters, Home Dem and was a leader for Brownies, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and 4-H when her children were young. She loved cooking, leaving many great recipes. She also enjoyed reading and spending time doing word search puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Stefan J. Stefanovich, Sr., who passed away February 2, 2018; her siblings: Harold Goldsmith, Henry Goldsmith, George Goldsmith, Charles Goldsmith, Gertrude Lenczewski and Ann Dougherty.

Ruth is survived by her children: Stefan (Deanne) Stefanovich, Jr., of Eagle Bridge, Michael Stefanovich of Eagle Bridge and Lisa (David) Omicinski of Scotia; siblings: Sr. Mary Jogues of Syracuse, NY, Patricia Buttimer of Savannah, GA and Paul Goldsmith of Newport, NY; sister-in-law, Betty Goldsmith of Utica, NY; grandchildren: Stefan (Katharine) Stefanovich, Christopher (Erin) Omicinski, Daniel (Jillian) Omicinski and Thomas Omicinski; former granddaughter-in-law, Trish (David) DeShane and their daughter Beatrice, who were very close to Ruth and a big part of her life; great-grandchildren: Izabella, Rowan, Nora, and Brantley; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 South Park St., Cambridge, with Rev. Robert Powhida officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.