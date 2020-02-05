June 8, 1925 — Feb. 3, 2020

WILTON — Ruth E. Putnam, 94, formerly of North Creek Road, Porter Corners and more recently residing at Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 3, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on June 8, 1925 in Ballston Spa, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Lulu (Streeter) Reckner.

On Jan. 14, 1945 Ruth married Maynard Putnam at Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa. Mr. Putnam passed away on Dec. 31, 1985.

Ruth had been employed in housekeeping at various institutions including Glenridge Hospital in Glenville, Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, Hidden Valley Ranch in Lake Luzerne, Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs and Wilton Developmental Center in Wilton.

Ruth’s enjoyments included camping, and swimming. She had been a member of the Greenfield Senior Citizens and the Tri Town Senior Citizens.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; six sisters; and three brothers.