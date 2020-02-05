Ruth E. Putnam
June 8, 1925 — Feb. 3, 2020

WILTON — Ruth E. Putnam, 94, formerly of North Creek Road, Porter Corners and more recently residing at Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 3, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on June 8, 1925 in Ballston Spa, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Lulu (Streeter) Reckner.

On Jan. 14, 1945 Ruth married Maynard Putnam at Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa. Mr. Putnam passed away on Dec. 31, 1985.

Ruth had been employed in housekeeping at various institutions including Glenridge Hospital in Glenville, Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, Hidden Valley Ranch in Lake Luzerne, Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs and Wilton Developmental Center in Wilton.

Ruth’s enjoyments included camping, and swimming. She had been a member of the Greenfield Senior Citizens and the Tri Town Senior Citizens.

She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; six sisters; and three brothers.

She is survived by her children, Marcia (Dick Gram) Putnam of Ormond Beach, Florida, Philip (Tina) Putnam of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Christopher (Pamela) Putnam of Greenfield Center, Mark (Deborah) Putnam of North Carolina; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the funeral home with the Rev. Dave Beaulac, Rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, officiating.

Burial will be in Ballston Spa Village Cemetery.

Ruth’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton and the staff of Saratoga Hospital for the wonderful care that she received while in their care.

Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes@yahoo.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Putnam, please visit Tribute Store.

