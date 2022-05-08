Sept. 22, 1924—May 3, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ruth E. DeMarsh, formerly of Park Drive, South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with her family by her side.

Born Sept. 22, 1924, in Atchison, KS, Ruth was the daughter of the late Nathan and Martha Repstine.

She was a 1942 graduate of Ingalls High School and attended Kansas University.

Encouraged by her father to get out and see the world, she moved to Washington, DC during World War II and worked for the United States Treasury Department. It was there that she met her husband of 57 years, Robert E. “Bob” DeMarsh. On Jan. 24, 1946, they were married in the Methodist Church in Saratoga Springs.

Ruth worked for the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls for 55 years. In that time, she worked a variety of roles including front desk, repairing damaged books, and processing all the new incoming books. She retired in 2017 at the age of 93.

She was a life member of the Martha Washington #215 Order of Eastern Star. Ruth was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls and served her congregation by teaching Sunday School to 3- and 4-year-olds for many years. She was also a member of the Moreau Community Center where she delivered Meals on Wheels with her late husband, Bob.

Ruth was an avid bird watcher who was tickled by everything cardinals. She enjoyed bowling with her husband, gardening, taking care of her many house plants, line dancing, xc skiing, and took an active interest in her grandchildren’s lives by attending their activities and athletic events. She also, along with Bob, was a local hockey fan who was a season ticket holder and member of the booster club for the Adirondack Red Wings and continued her support for the many subsequent teams at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

Besides her parents, Ruth is predeceased by her husband Bob DeMarsh, and sister, Lois.

Left to cherish her memories are her four children: Robert DeMarsh (Faith) of Gansevoort, Rebecca Stamboly (Norman) of New Hartford, NY, Regina Galiulo (Charles) of Utica, NY, and Roger DeMarsh (Rhonda) of South Glens Falls; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the hospice nurses, Kelli and Stephanie, for their excellent care and guidance while caring for Ruth.

Friends may call from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. The family requests everyone to wear a mask for everyone’s safety.

Service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Ruth’s memory can be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The Body of Ruth, Like the cover of an old book, its contents torn out, and stript of its lettering and gilding lies here, but the work shall not be wholly lost, for it will, as she believed, appear once more, in a new and more perfect edition, corrected and amended by the Author.—Benjamin Franklin, Epitaph 1728.