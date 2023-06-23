May 16, 1936—June 18, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ruth Clara (Sloan) Banach, 87, passed from this life of natural causes on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at home in South Glens Falls, NY with her family by her side and is now walking with her Savior in Heaven along with her beloved husband.

Ruth was born on May 16, 1936 in Amityville, NY, the third-eldest child of William Sloan (d. 1973) and Lourene (Byrne) (d. 1967).

She was predeceased by her husband, John Banach (d. 2022); and her siblings: William Sloan (d. 2014), Lourene Zahac (d. 2016), and David Sloan (d. 2013); as well as her son-in-law, Ronald Friends (d. 2009); and her grandson, Christopher Alan Pelkey (d. 2021).

Ruth was a cancer survivor. Ruth enjoyed crafting of all types. She also enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, bird watching, traveling and watching her grandchildren play sports.

Ruth retired from the U.S. Postal Service after over 27 years of dedicated work on a job she loved. She faithfully served and worshipped God at Faith Assembly of God in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Fulfilling their shared promise to care for each other at home, Ruth cared and provided for her beloved John until the final moments of his earthly time.

Ruth is survived by her three daughters: Linda (Ron) Friends, Dorothy Sabellico, and Lourene (James) Bouffard; her siblings: Clara (Kenneth) Tooker and Walter “Doug” (Mary) Sloan; grandchildren: William (Meredith) Moore, Stacey (Tim) Wales (nee Pelkey), John (Jill) Pelkey, Andrew and Josilyn Bouffard; as well as her great-grandchildren: Luke and Ben Pelkey, Chase and Karis Wales; her beloved cat, Caleb, will remain with family.

Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A funeral service will be conducted following the hours at 4 p.m.

Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Gerald B.H. Solomon

Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth’s memory can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.