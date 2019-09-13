Jan. 2, 1943 — Sept. 12, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ruth Carter Walters, wife of Arthur S. Walters, of South Glens Falls, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 12, 2019 in Glens Falls Hospital, after a recent illness.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1943 in Nashville, Tennessee, the youngest daughter of the late Mildred A. and Harold H. Carter.
Ruth graduated from Madison High School in Nashville and earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Maryville College, Maryville, Tennessee in 1965. Ruth began her teaching career soon after in the South Glens Falls Central School District (Harrison Avenue). Additionally, she taught at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church Nursery School and retired from the Glens Falls city schools (Jackson Heights, Middle School).
She was an avid gardener, producing beautiful flower arrangements. Ruth had a wonderful voice and loved to sing and play the piano. Ruth and Sam traveled across five continents and cross-country (Alaska to Patagonia, Hawaii to the Middle East and Africa). She collected nativities representative of each culture she visited. Ruth enjoyed entertaining for friends and family, setting her formal table days in advance.
Ruth was a 50+ year active member of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, serving on many committees. She cherished her small study and support groups there. Additionally, Ruth participated in the Senior Aquatic Fitness class at the YMCA and SGF Seniors on Bikes. Friends were Ruth’s treasure. She and Sam camped and traveled with their Card Club for over 50 years. Equally important to her was the Thursday night bunch of retired teachers.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her sisters, Carolyn A. C. Hassall and Helen C. Dam.
Ruth and Sam were married on June 25, 1965 and celebrated a wonderful life together for 54 years. She is survived by Sam; daughter, Carol W. Smith (Kevin) of Hinesburg, Vermont; son, Wade (Heather) of Dallas, Texas; and three grandchildren, Trent W. Smith, Claire M. Smith and Nolan R. Walters.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, with Rev. Peggy Brink, pastor, officiating.
A graveside service will immediately follow at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory can be made to the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803; or Open Door Mission, P.O. Box 3306, Glens Falls, NY 12801. To view Ruth’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
