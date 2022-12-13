March 28, 1932—Dec. 9, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Ruth C. (Antonsen) Dumas, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, December 9, 2022 with her family by her side.

Born March 28, 1932 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter and youngest of eight children of the late Haakon and Astrid (Sommer) Antonsen.

Ruth graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1950. In 1952, she married Richard Dumas at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, and together they raised their family until his passing in 1995.

Ruth attended the Fortsville United Methodist Church for many years. She was a bus driver for the South Glens Falls School District for over 40 years, where she commanded the respect and love of her students.

She always remained active and enjoyed camping, bowling, organ lessons at Keys to Fun, traveling extensively, tending to her beautiful flower gardens, riding her motorcycle in her younger years, doing ceramics, crocheting hats for the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, and painting. Ruth also volunteered for the Cub Scouts, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Meals on Wheels, and at the Saratoga Auto Museum. She had a 1981 Fiat Spider convertible that appeared in car shows and Hemmings auto magazine. Everyone joked that no one could keep up with her, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ruth is predeceased by her son, Mark Dumas, her sisters; Edith and Stella, and her brothers; Haakon, Olaf, and Elmer.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Richard Dumas, James Dumas, and Sandra Fuller; her sister, Thelma Edgerly, age 96; seven grandchildren: Jacob Miner, Jessica Butler, Amanda Harris, Derrik Dumas, Ian Fuller, Madison Fuller, and Jesse Fuller; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Friends may call and celebrate Ruth’s life from 12:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at an open house at Ruth’s home.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Steve, Danielle, and Karen from The Community Hospice of Saratoga for their amazing care and compassion.

Memorial donations in Ruth’s memory can be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

