Feb. 11, 1933—July 20, 2021

CORINTH — Ruth A. McKnight, 88, of West Maple St., passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born on February 11, 1933 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Dorotha (Vaughn) Lewis.

Ruth graduated from Corinth High School in 1950.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ansel McKnight on June 29, 1952 in Corinth and the couple has resided on West Maple Street for over 60 years.

Ruth was employed as a seamstress at the Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory for a few years and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Corinth for many years.

Ruth enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking and loved going to the Adirondack Red Wings games with her grandson, Steven.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Donal Lewis.