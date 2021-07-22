Feb. 11, 1933—July 20, 2021
CORINTH — Ruth A. McKnight, 88, of West Maple St., passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born on February 11, 1933 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Dorotha (Vaughn) Lewis.
Ruth graduated from Corinth High School in 1950.
She married her high school sweetheart, Ansel McKnight on June 29, 1952 in Corinth and the couple has resided on West Maple Street for over 60 years.
Ruth was employed as a seamstress at the Cluett Peabody Shirt Factory for a few years and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Corinth for many years.
Ruth enjoyed bowling, cooking, baking and loved going to the Adirondack Red Wings games with her grandson, Steven.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Donal Lewis.
Besides her loving husband of 69 years, she is also survived by one daughter, Wendy Clements (Henry “Hank”) of Corinth; one grandson, Steven Clements (Elizabeth Nappi) of Malta; a special sister-in-law, Priscilla Lewis of Easton; and her special nieces, Melody Burnham (John) of Corinth and Shari Connelly (Jack) of Hawaii and their families; and a cousin, Richard Seigel (Barbara) of Cuba, NY
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth with the Rev. Dean Brown, officiating.
The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff on Tower 6 at the Glens Falls Hospital for the great care Ruth received during her stay and a special thanks to Andrew, she always knew your voice and that you were near.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or the Town of Corinth EMS, 600 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.