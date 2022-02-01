Russell S. Bauder
Apr. 21, 1927 - Jan. 28, 2022
FORT PLAIN — Russell S. Bauder, 94, of Fort Plain, most recently of Wall Street, Clifton Park died January 28, 2022.
Born April 21, 1927, in Amsterdam, N.Y., he was the son of Russell C. and Jeanette (Stowitts) Bauder. After graduating from Fort Plain High School he was drafted in the U.S. Army, serving in WWII from 1945-1946 then again from 1951-1953, where he was stationed as an encryption specialist in Washington, D.C. Following his military service he furthered his education with a B.B.A. from Clarkson University and an M.A. from SUNY Albany. Russell went on to teach math for five years at Utica Public Schools and another 22 years at West Canada Valley Central Schools.
He was married to Kay Sponable for over 65 years. They enjoyed summers in Caroga Lake and winters in Myrtle Beach. They were active members of the Fort Plain Reformed Church, with Russell serving as treasurer for several years. His favorite pastimes included tennis, a good game of pitch and rooting for his favorite Syracuse teams at the Carrier Dome every season. He was a mathematician who loved numbers. He will be remembered for his attention to detail, keen memory, and his even keel. Russell was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who loved his family.
Russell is survived by his wife, Kay S. Bauder of Clifton Park, N.Y.; sons: Russell D. Bauder (Deborah) of Seattle, WA, Christopher Bauder (Mary) of Lake George, N.Y.; daughter, Constance Hathway (William) of Clifton Park, N.Y.; and his grandchildren: Jessica Bauder (Ivan), Kaitlin Fidd (Nate), Hannah Hathway, Julia Hathway, Russell P. Bauder, and Sarah Bauder. His sister, Florence Dabrowski predeceased him.
A memorial service will be held February 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gray-Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, 34 Center St., Fort Plain, N.Y. Burial will take place at Fort Plain Cemetery.
