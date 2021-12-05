Dec. 17, 1951—Nov. 29, 2021

GANSEVOORT — Russell “Papa Willy” Wilson, of Gansevoort, NY, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 peacefully, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He is survived by the love of his life, and best friend of 36 years, Pamela J. (Haar) Wilson; sons: Russell Skeeter Wilson and his wife Tina, of Moxee, WA, Joseph Wilson and his fiancee Marika Eve of Yakima, WA, Christopher Wilson and his fiancee Grace Melleon, Matthew Wilson all of Gansevoort, NY; sister-in-law Deborah (Haar) Caldwell and brother-in-law Roger Caldwell of Moreau, NY; and sister-in-law Lynn Haar of Islandia, NY. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Wilson of Seattle, WA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins throughout the country. Russell was most proud of his grandchildren: Mia, Russell Chase and Everly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Nora, and seven siblings.

Russ was born on Dec. 17, 1951, in Yakima, WA. Leaving High School early, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served in Vietnam. Following his stint in the military, he graduated from an apprenticeship, where he began working as a union sheet metal worker and welder. He was an avid and active member of the union, serving on the Board of Trustees for Local 83.

Russell traveled far and wide, working around the country, before settling in Albany, NY at Local 83, for 46 years. After retiring as a sheet metal worker, Russell worked at C.R. Bard in Queensbury, NY for nine years (for beer money, as he liked to say!). Russell was extremely grateful and proud to have been awarded his high school diploma from South Glens Falls High School in 2008 as part of the Veterans Affairs program called Operation Recognition.

Russ had the ability to touch everyone personally, with his quick smile, and love of a good time. He will affectionately (and gratefully) be remembered by neighbors for his annual Halloween treat of an adult beverage for the weary parents as they brought their children to trick-or-treat at his home. When Russ was not in his garage tinkering with his cars, fixing something for himself, and everyone else he knew, he somehow found time to be a mentor, Boy Scout leader, Little League coach, and SGF Soccer Club Board member.

Russ had a passion for music, especially the blues, Joe Bonamassa and Jimi Hendrix. He loved his Seattle Seahawks, grilling, fishing on his boat, and snowmobiling, although his favorite pastime was camping and partying with his large second family (you all know who you are!).

At Russell’s request there will be no calling hours.

A military service will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery in the spring of 2022.

The family would like to thank the staff of Tower Two and the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

The family is grateful for all condolences, and is asking in lieu of flowers, that donations instead be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Russell’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.