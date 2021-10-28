GREENWICH — Russell Henry LaCroix, son of the late Maude “Alice” LaCroix and Henry Joseph LaCroix, passed away on October 25, 2021.

Russell is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth “Betty” LaCroix; his four children; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Marjorie and grandson, Russell.

Russell was raised in Bethany, CT and was the youngest commissioned fire chief in the State of CT. He was always a proud Marine. He was a devoted husband, father, and public servant. He moved to Easton, NY in 1976, to pursue his dream of becoming a successful dairy farmer. He was a very generous man with his time and knowledge and was always willing to help anyone.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in memory of Russell LaCroix to the Easton, NY Volunteer Fire Department or the Bethany, CT Volunteer Fire Department.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held on November 1, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

