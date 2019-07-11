{{featured_button_text}}

GLOVERSVILLE — Mr. Russell H. Goodemote, 81, of Gloversville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at his home, with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sadye A. Hoffman Goodemote; and three children, Darius G. Goodemote (Laurie), Erich R. Goodemote (Sharon) and Alfaratta J. Eppley. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Kutasi. At Russell’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private service will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave., Gloversville; or to the James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society, 847 Nine Mile Tree Road, Gloversville, NY 12078. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.

GLOVERSVILLE — Mr. Russell H. Goodemote, 81, of Gloversville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at his home, with his loving family at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sadye A. Hoffman Goodemote; and three children, Darius G. Goodemote (Laurie), Erich R. Goodemote (Sharon) and Alfaratta J. Eppley. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Kutasi.

At Russell’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private service will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave., Gloversville; or to the James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society, 847 Nine Mile Tree Road, Gloversville, NY 12078.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Russell H. Goodemote
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments