GLOVERSVILLE — Mr. Russell H. Goodemote, 81, of Gloversville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at his home, with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sadye A. Hoffman Goodemote; and three children, Darius G. Goodemote (Laurie), Erich R. Goodemote (Sharon) and Alfaratta J. Eppley. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Kutasi. At Russell’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private service will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Mountain Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave., Gloversville; or to the James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society, 847 Nine Mile Tree Road, Gloversville, NY 12078. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
