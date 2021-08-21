Russell Gerald Hubert

Russ served three years in the US army and retired from the Albany Police Force after 20 years. After Russ retired, he and Paula moved north to Thurman, where they spent 25 years and enjoyed the friendship of many. They traveled cross-country in their camper to California in 1999 and visited many historical parks. Russ had a passion for motorcycles and owned many different makes and models, his last being a special Harley-Davidson. Russ enjoyed tinkering, and he built and repaired all kinds of motors and machines that came his way, both for his own amusement and to help friends and neighbors.