Russell Gerald Hubert
Russell Gerald Hubert

THURMAN — Russell Gerald Hubert, age 75, died peacefully at home on August 12, 2021.

Russ was born in Albany to Eugene and Ruth Hubert. He had one brother, Eugene, who died in 1997.

Russ married Paula Michener in 1969. They had two children, Russell Paul and Holly Dawn, and two grandchildren, Emma and Matthew.

Russ served three years in the US army and retired from the Albany Police Force after 20 years. After Russ retired, he and Paula moved north to Thurman, where they spent 25 years and enjoyed the friendship of many. They traveled cross-country in their camper to California in 1999 and visited many historical parks. Russ had a passion for motorcycles and owned many different makes and models, his last being a special Harley-Davidson. Russ enjoyed tinkering, and he built and repaired all kinds of motors and machines that came his way, both for his own amusement and to help friends and neighbors.

Friends may call on Russ’ family from 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 3 pm, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to High Peaks Hospice in thanks for their thoughtful support and care.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.

