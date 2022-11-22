Dec. 9, 1942 - Nov. 20, 2022

KINGSBURY — Russell Decker, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 20, 2022.

Born on December 9, 1942, in Westport, NY, he was the son of the late Ray and Delia Elizabeth Decker.

In September of 1964, he married the love of his life, Francita Nolette. She passed away on May 6, 2004.

He worked for General Electric in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward for 30 years before retiring at 58 years old.

Russell enjoyed watching black and white old Western movies, his Harleys, and antique cars.

Left to cherish his memory include his two sons: Travis Decker and Trampes Decker both of Hudson Falls; four grandchildren: Russell Decker of Hudson Falls, David and Zachary Decker of Queensbury, and Keegan Decker; as well as several brothers; sisters; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the request of Russell there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Brainards Forge Cemetery in Elizabethtown, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.