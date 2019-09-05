{{featured_button_text}}
Russell A. Perry Jr.

Dec. 29, 1942 — Sept. 3, 2019

RUTLAND, Vt. — Russell A. Perry Jr., 76 of Rutland, Vermont and formerly of West Rutland, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at his son’s residence in Rutland.

He was born Dec. 29, 1942 in Whitehall, the son of Russell A. and Mildred (Andrus) Perry Sr.

Mr. Perry married Patricia D. Dodge on Dec. 15, 1966.

Mr. Perry grew up in Whitehall and was a longtime resident of the Fair Haven and Poultney area, in 2006 he relocated to Rutland and had also lived in West Rutland.

He was employed by several area Slate Quarries in the area prior to his retirement.

Mr. Perry was a member of the Rutland United Methodist Church and will be missed by his church family with whom he enjoyed helping with community dinners.

He enjoyed watching westerns, John Wayne movies and any cop show that was on. He also enjoyed his cats, Louie and Miss Kitty.

Survivors include his sons, Russell Perry III, Paul Dunbar and Owen (Jen) Beckett; a daughter, Terry Bates of North Granville; three sisters, Patricia Greenwood of Hudson Falls, Irene (Gary) Bowen and Nancy (Richard) Macmore both of Whitehall; brothers, Robert (Nancy) Perry of Pittsford, Vermont, Phillip (Pam) Perry of Middle Granville, Richard (Patty) Perry of North Granville; his grandchildren, Jordan and Jeffrey of Bennington, Vermont; and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws.

He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia D. Perry on March 17, 2016; a sister, Winifred Scribner; and brothers, Steve Perry and Charles Perry; his sister-in-law, Lorraine Perry; his brothers-in-law, Ernest (Skip) Greenwood and Paul McClure.

Services are pending for a later date.

Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St. Rutland, VT 05701.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments