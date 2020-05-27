× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Jan. 17, 1931 — May 21, 2020

Rupert-James Eli McKeighan, 89, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born January 17, 1931 in Rupert, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth (Nelson) McKeighan. Eli was educated in the one room school house in Rupert.

He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy. And he worked on the Fisher Farm for many years and also worked at Lewis Bros. Mill in West Rupert. When Eli retired, he started working for the dump in Rupert and eventually was the supervisor for many years until he finally retired working after 24 years.

Eli was a member of the Rupert Fire Dept. many years ago and also the Mt. Anthony Grange. He enjoyed picking wild blackberries, hunting and fishing. Eli loved playing cards with his friend and watching the birds on his back porch.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Martha McNeil, Agnes Braymer, Doris Ray, Flora Franklin, Nelson McKeighan, Holden McKeighan and Sterling McKeighan.

Eli is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marjorie (Fisher) McKeighan; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his very close friends, Jack and Sarah Rath and Jimmy Fisher.