April 17, 1964—Oct. 29, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Rupert J. “Rupe” Baker, 57, of Hudson Falls, found his peace on Friday, October 29, 2021, at home, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born April 17, 1964, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Michael and Irene (Flemming) Baker.

Rupe graduated from Lake Luzerne High School and at the age of 17 enlisted in the US Army. He was a proud veteran who served his country for six years.

Rupe loved his job at Bates Industries, making medical equipment. For several years, he traveled throughout the country training workers to run extruder machines. Rupe was excellent at his job and enjoyed training others in his craft.

He was a member of the NRA and was an avid outdoorsman who could be found fishing trout streams, hunting deer throughout the Adirondack Park, and over the past 14 years taking hunting trips to Ohio. Rupe shared his love of fishing with his grandchildren. He cherished every minute he spent with them casting a line and sharing stories. His longtime “brother” Brian Gosselin of Whitehall was his partner on all of his outdoor adventures. He was known throughout the area as a talented high arc softball pitcher. Rupe was on the mound throwing pitches for the game he loved for the past 35 years, playing a huge part in the softball community.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Michael “Mickey” Baker.

Rupe is survived by his children: Jennifer (Alfredo Juarez) Baker of Amsterdam, Rayann (Keith Rickard) Flavin of Amsterdam, Johnathan (Brittany) Baker of Thurman, Brian (Ashley) Baker of Hudson Falls, Alyssa Baker of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Noe, Jazlene, Tiara, Xavier, Keith, Jr., Oliver, Scarlette, Bailey, Harper, Grayson, Colton, Logan and Brayden; his siblings: Terry (Harold) Weinstein of FL, Dana (Jason) VanGuilder of Hudson Falls and Penny (Ray) Allen of Gloversville; and many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Rupe’s family wishes to thank Shannon Burch and all of his family and friends that gathered by his side during these last difficult days.

Donations in his memory may be sent to the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Online condolences maybe left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.