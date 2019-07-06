January 2, 1928—July 3, 2019
SALEM—Ruby L. Chapman, 91, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. Ruby was born Jan. 2, 1928 in Wells, Vt., the daughter of the late George and Lena Batease Hadaway.
She attended school in Rupert, Vt. and had worked at the Red Mill in Arlington, Vt. She then worked at Sherwood Medical in Argyle for 25 years until she retired.
Ruby was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church; she enjoyed going for walks with her husband and loved being with her family and attending family gatherings. Ruby enjoyed cooking, watching the Hallmark Channel and loved anything red. She enjoyed watching birds and listening to country western music, especially Johnny Cash.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Howard D. Chapman, Jr. who passed away May 22, 2019; sisters and brothers-in- law, Dorothy and Fred Kingsley, Mildred and Ralph Salerno and Lillian and Jess Martin; and a brother, Ira Hadaway.
Ruby is survived by her children, Howard (Valerie) Chapman, III of Granville and Wilson (Carley) Chapman of Fort Edward; a sister, Georgia Bebee of West Rupert, Vermont. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Janice (Evan) Slichko of Whitehall, Billie (Joshua Westin) Chapman of Ticonderoga, Mark (Megan) Chapman of Winchester, California, Jamie Gay of Albuquerque, New Mexico; step-grandchildren, Scott Cayes of Colbrook, New Hampshire, Tyler (Ashley Marie) Cayes of Corinth; great grandchildren, Jessica Bruce, Ricky Bruce, Brittney LaFountain, Rebecca Manning, Brooke Westin, Katherine Chapman, Mark Chapman, II, Bradley Chapman, Patti Rose Gay and Jonathan Gay.
A calling hour will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Natalie Bowerman officiating.
Interment will be at the Wells Cemetery in Wells, Vt.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ruby may be made to the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
